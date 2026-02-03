Intapp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Intapp Inc. (INTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.9…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Intapp Inc. (INTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $140.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $138.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Intapp expects its per-share earnings to range from 27 cents to 29 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $143.8 million to $144.8 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Intapp expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.24 per share, with revenue ranging from $415 million to $419 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INTA

