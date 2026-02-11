Inspire: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net…

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $136.1 million.

The Golden Valley, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $4.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.65 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The maker of devices for treating obstructive sleep apnea posted revenue of $269.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $269 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $145.4 million, or $4.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $912 million.

Inspire expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $2.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $950 million to $1 billion.

