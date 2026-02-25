Ingevity: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $84.6…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $84.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the North Charleston, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $2.37. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $255.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $167.1 million, or $4.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.17 billion.

Ingevity expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $5.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion.

