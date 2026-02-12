Ingersoll: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $266.1 million.…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $266.1 million.

The Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The maker of flow control and compression equipment posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $581.4 million, or $1.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.65 billion.

Ingersoll expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.57 per share.

