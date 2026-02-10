Incyte: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $299.3 million. On…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $299.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of $1.46. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.80 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.29 billion, or $6.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.14 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INCY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INCY

