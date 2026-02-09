Ichor Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Monday reported a loss of $16 million…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Monday reported a loss of $16 million in its fourth quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $223.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $221 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $52.8 million, or $1.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $947.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ichor Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 8 cents to 16 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $240 million to $260 million for the fiscal first quarter.

