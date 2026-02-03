IAC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — IAC Inc. (IAC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $76.8 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — IAC Inc. (IAC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $76.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 99 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The Y posted revenue of $646 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $640.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $104 million, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.39 billion.

