Hyatt Hotels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Thursday reported a loss of $20 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were $1.33 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $52 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $7.1 billion.

