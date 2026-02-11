Humana: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $796 million in…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $796 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had a loss of $6.61. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.96 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $4.01 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $32.52 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $32.64 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.88 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.19 billion, or $9.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $129.79 billion.

Humana expects full-year earnings to be $9 per share.

