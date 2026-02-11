HubSpot: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $54.4 million.…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $54.4 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.99 per share.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform posted revenue of $846.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $829.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $45.9 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.13 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, HubSpot expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.46 to $2.48.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $862 million to $863 million for the fiscal first quarter.

HubSpot expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.38 to $12.46 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.7 billion.

