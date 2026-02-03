Hubbell: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $224.2 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $4.19. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.73 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.70 per share.

The electrical products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $887.1 million, or $16.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.84 billion.

Hubbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.15 to $19.85 per share.

