H&R Block: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — H&R Block Inc. (HRB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $242.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of $1.92 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.84 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.96 per share.

The tax preparer posted revenue of $198.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186.3 million.

