Howmet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $372 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.05 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries posted revenue of $2.17 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.51 billion, or $3.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.25 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Howmet expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.09 to $1.11.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Howmet expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.55 per share, with revenue ranging from $9 billion to $9.2 billion.

