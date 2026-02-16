How Much You Will Get From Social Security

It can be difficult to predict how much you will receive from Social Security, especially if you are more than…

It can be difficult to predict how much you will receive from Social Security, especially if you are more than a few years away from retirement. However, knowing how benefits are calculated can help you budget for retirement and even boost your future Social Security payments.

Here’s how to estimate how much you’ll receive from Social Security in retirement:

— Consider the average payment.

— Calculate your Social Security payment.

— Factor in your retirement age.

— Subtract Medicare premiums.

— Remember income tax withholding.

— Create a my Social Security account.

Consider the Average Social Security Payment

The average Social Security benefit was $2,071 per month in January 2026, according to the Social Security Administration. The maximum Social Security benefit the government will pay out this year is $5,251 per month.

However, a worker must earn the maximum taxable amount, currently $184,500 for 2026, over a 35-year career to get the maximum Social Security payment.

Calculate Your Social Security Payment

Social Security payments are calculated using the 35 highest-earning years of your career and are adjusted for inflation. If you work for more than 35 years, your lowest-earning years are dropped from the calculation, which results in a higher payment. Those who haven’t worked for 35 years have zeros averaged into the Social Security calculation and get smaller payments.

“When it’s time to calculate your benefits, the Social Security Administration will look at your highest 35 years of earnings, and earnings before your 60th birthday are indexed for inflation — meaning that while your earnings may have crept up over your career, the money you earn this year may not be one of your highest-earnings years after indexing,” said Jim Blankenship, a certified financial planner and founder of Blankenship Financial Planning in New Berlin, Illinois, in an email.

For a worker who becomes eligible for Social Security payments in 2026, the benefit amount is calculated by multiplying the first $1,286 of average indexed monthly earnings by 90%, the remaining earnings up to $7,749 by 32%, and earnings over $7,749 by 15%. The sum of these three amounts, rounded down to the nearest 10 cents, is the initial payment amount. Cost-of-living adjustments and delayed retirement credits can boost payments above this amount.

Factor in Your Social Security Retirement Age

The age when you start Social Security plays a key role in determining your payment amount. Your monthly Social Security benefit is reduced if you claim payments before your full retirement age, typically age 66 or 67, depending on your birth year. You can boost your monthly payments for each month you delay claiming between your full retirement age and age 70.

Married individuals are eligible for Social Security payments equal to 50% of the higher-earning spouse’s payment if it exceeds the amount they would receive based on their own work record. Spousal payments are reduced if you claim them before your full retirement age. You can claim payments based on an ex-spouse’s work record if the marriage lasted for at least 10 years.

A spouse can claim survivor’s payments if the higher-earning spouse dies first. Couples should plan the timing of their claims carefully to maximize their total benefits and potentially secure a higher payment for the surviving spouse.

Subtract Medicare Premiums

Many retirees have their Medicare Part B premiums deducted from their Social Security checks. The standard monthly Medicare Part B premium is $202.90 in 2026. Medicare Part B payments are prohibited by law from decreasing Social Security payments for existing beneficiaries — known as the “hold harmless” provision — so a Medicare Part B premium increase can’t be more than your annual Social Security cost-of-living adjustment.

“Some might see their Social Security check go down not due to their Part B premium but due to their Part D drug premium,” said Tricia Neuman, senior vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation and executive director of its Program on Medicare Policy, in an email. “The Part D program doesn’t have a hold harmless provision.”

Medicare Part D covers the cost of prescription drugs, and premiums vary based on the plan you select. You are eligible to change plans each year during the open enrollment period.

Remember Income Tax Withholding

Many retirees have to pay income tax on their Social Security payments, especially if they have other sources of retirement income.

“If Social Security is your only source of income, you pay no taxes on it,” said Dana Anspach, a certified financial planner and CEO of Sensible Money in Scottsdale, Arizona, in an email. “If you have other sources of income, such as a pension, IRA withdrawals, part-time work, interest and dividends, then that income flows into the IRS formula, and the result is somewhere between zero and 85% of your Social Security benefits are subject to taxation.”

You can choose to have 7%, 10%, 12% or 22% of your Social Security payments withheld for income tax. Some elected officials have described last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act as eliminating taxes on Social Security. However, the legislation provided a $6,000 enhanced deduction for those age 65 and older and did not change the way benefits are taxed.

Create a my Social Security Account

You can get a personalized estimate of your future Social Security benefits by creating a my Social Security account. These estimates are based on your earning history and are most accurate for those approaching retirement age. Your estimates might change yearly, especially if you have a significant salary change or gaps in your earnings history.

“Creating a my Social Security account allows you to see your most recent Social Security statement, which also shows your annual reported earnings, your full retirement age, estimated retirement, disability and family (benefits) and more,” says Angie Furubotten-LaRosee, a certified financial planner at Avea Financial Planning in Richland, Washington. “You will want to look at your earnings history every couple of years to make sure there are no errors and to keep an eye on your estimated retirement benefits.”

You can also use a Social Security calculator to help determine the optimal age to sign up for payments based on your circumstances.

