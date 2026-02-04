How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 2/4/2026

The U.S. stock market slipped under the weight of sinking technology stocks. The S&P 500 dipped 0.5% Wednesday, its fifth…

The S&P 500 dipped 0.5% Wednesday, its fifth drop in the last six days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 1.5%.

Most stocks within the S&P 500 rose, but the index sank as Advanced Micro Devices and other influential tech stocks fell. AMD dropped even though the chip company reported a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

Gold and silver prices pared gains from earlier in the day, while Treasury yields held relatively steady.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 35.09 points, or 0.5%, to 6,882.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 260.31 points, or 0.5%, to 49,501.30.

The Nasdaq composite fell 350.61 points, or 1.5%, to 22,904.58.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 23.95 points, or 0.9%, to 2,624.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 56.31 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 608.83 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 557.24 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 10.80 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 37.22 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 1,438.01 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is down 337.41 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 142.64 points, or 5.7%.

