Horace Mann: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Tuesday reported net income of $36.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and investment costs, were $1.21 per share.

The provider of auto and homeowners’ insurance for teachers and other educators posted revenue of $434.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $162.1 million, or $3.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.7 billion.

