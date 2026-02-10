Honda: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Honda Motor Co. (HMC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $997.2 million in its fiscal…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Honda Motor Co. (HMC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $997.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 76 cents.

The automaker posted revenue of $34.69 billion in the period.

