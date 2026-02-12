Hercules Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) on Thursday reported earnings of $90.8…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) on Thursday reported earnings of $90.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $137.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $339.7 million, or $1.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $532.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTGC

