Healthcare Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) on Wednesday reported net income of $31.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bensalem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share.

The provider of housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to health care facilities posted revenue of $466.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $59.1 million, or 81 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.84 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCSG

