Healthcare Realty Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $142.1 million, or 40 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $14.4 million, or 4 cents per share.

The medical office building real estate investment trust, based in Nashville, Tennessee, posted revenue of $286.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $568.9 million. Revenue was reported as $1.18 billion.

Healthcare Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.58 to $1.64 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HR

