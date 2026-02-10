Hasbro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $201.6 million.…

The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $322.4 million, or $2.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.7 billion.

