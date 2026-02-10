Harley-Davidson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $279.3 million in its fourth…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $279.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of $2.44.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 92 cents per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $496.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $390.5 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $527.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $338.7 million, or $2.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.6 billion.

