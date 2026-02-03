Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $58.4 million.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $198.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $193 million.

