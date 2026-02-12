HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported a loss of…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported a loss of $53.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $114.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $34 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $184.5 million, or $1.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $96 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HASI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HASI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.