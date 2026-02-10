GXO Logistics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $43 million.…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $43 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The contract logistics provider posted revenue of $3.51 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.47 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $13.18 billion.

GXO Logistics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $3.15 per share.

