Granite Point Mortgage Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $29.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $41.2 million, or $1.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.8 million.

