Granite Construction: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Thursday reported profit of $52 million in its fourth quarter.

The Watsonville, California-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.40 per share.

The contractor and construction materials producer posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $193 million, or $3.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.42 billion.

Granite Construction expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion.

