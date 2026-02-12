Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.5 cent at $4.28 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $5.37 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 0.75 cent at $3.06 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 5.5 cents at $11.29 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was down 0.12 cent at $2.42 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was unchanged at $3.67 a pound. Feb. hogs was unchanged at $.87 a pound.

