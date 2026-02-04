Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.5 cent at $4.29 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 2.5 cents at $5.27 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 2.5 cents at $3.06 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 25.25 cents at $10.92 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 0.08 cent at $2.41 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 1.97 cents at $3.70 a pound. Feb. hogs was down 0.65 cent at $.88 a pound.

