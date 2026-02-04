Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.29 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 0.5 cent at $5.29 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 0.75 cent at $3.04 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 1 cent at $10.67 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 0.13 cent at $2.40 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was unchanged at $3.68 a pound. Feb. hogs was unchanged at $.89 a pound.

