Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 1 cent at $4.28 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 7.25 cents at $5.37 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 0.25 cent at $3.06 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 1 cent at $11.23 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 2.82 cents at $2.42 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 1.55 cents at $3.67 a pound. Feb. hogs was up 0.08 cent at $.87 a pound.

