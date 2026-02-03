Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.26 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 0.5 cent at $5.28 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 1.25 cents at $3.02 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $10.61 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 0.65 cent at $2.39 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 0.67 cent at $3.67 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 0.2 cent at $.88 a pound.

