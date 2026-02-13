Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.75 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.75 cent at $4.32 a bushel. Mar. wheat was off 3 cents at $5.49 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 3 cents at $3.09 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was off 1.25 cents at $11.35 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 0.43 cent at $2.43 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was off 0.02 cent at $3.66 a pound. Apr. hogs fell by 0.8 cent at $.91 a pound.

