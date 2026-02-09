Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 1.5 cents at $4.29 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 0.75 cent at $5.30 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 5 cents at $3.07 a bushel. Mar. soybeans fell by 3 cents at $11.12 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 1.65 cents at $2.39 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 0.47 cent at $3.68 a pound. Feb. hogs lost 0.15 cent at $.87 a pound.

