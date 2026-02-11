Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.29 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 1.5 cents at $5.30 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 3.25 cents at $3.06 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was unchanged at $11.22 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.42 cent at $2.40 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 0.83 cent at $3.66 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 0.08 cent at $.87 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.