Latest News » Grains lower, livestock mixed

Grains lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

February 9, 2026, 4:33 PM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 0.25 cent at $4.29 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 2.25 cents at $5.28 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 8.25 cents at $2.98 a bushel. Mar. soybeans fell by 2.5 cents at $11.10 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle lost 0.3 cent at $2.39 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was down 0.15 cent at $3.68 a pound. Feb. hogs was unchanged at $.87 a pound.

