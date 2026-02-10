Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 0.75 cent at $4.28 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 1.5 cents at $5.27 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 0.5 cent at $2.98 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was down 0.75 cent at $11.10 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 0.5 cent at $2.40 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 0.7 cent at $3.68 a pound. Feb. hogs was unchanged at $.87 a pound.

