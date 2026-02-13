Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was off 0.25 cent at $4.31 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 0.5 cent at $5.52 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 2.75 cents at $3.06 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was off 1.25 cents at $11.36 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was unchanged at $2.42 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle lost 0.03 cent at $3.66 a pound.

