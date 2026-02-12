Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 3.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 3.25 cents at $4.31 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 14.75 cents at $5.52 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 2.5 cents at $3.08 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 7 cents at $11.37 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 0.42 cent at $2.43 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle lost 1.63 cents at $3.66 a pound. Feb. hogs fell by 0.13 cent at $.87 a pound.

