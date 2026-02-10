Grains higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.75 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.75 cent at $4.29 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 2.25 cents at $5.29 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 5.75 cents at $3.04 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 13.25 cents at $11.23 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle fell by 0.55 cent at $2.39 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle lost 3.25 cents at $3.65 a pound. Feb. hogs fell by 0.18 cent at $.87 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.