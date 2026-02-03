Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 3 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 3 cents at $4.29 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 1 cents at $5.29 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 2 cents at $3.04 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 6.25 cents at $10.67 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 1.63 cents at $2.40 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 1.25 cents at $3.68 a pound. Feb. hogs was up 0.67 cent at $.89 a pound.

