Goodyear: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $105 million.

The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The tire maker posted revenue of $4.92 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.93 billion.

