Good Times Restaurants: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) on Thursday reported earnings of $181,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Golden, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.

The regional quick service restaurant chain posted revenue of $32.7 million in the period.

