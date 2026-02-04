Golub Capital BDC: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $65.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $207 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GBDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GBDC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.