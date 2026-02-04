Glaxo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — GSK plc (GSK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $846 million. On a per-share…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — GSK plc (GSK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $846 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $11.46 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.54 billion, or $3.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $43.07 billion.

