Gladstone Investment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Tuesday reported profit of $65.9 million in…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Tuesday reported profit of $65.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.66. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 21 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $25.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GAIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GAIN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.