Gilead: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.18 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of $1.74. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.86 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker posted revenue of $7.93 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.57 billion.

Gilead expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.45 to $8.85 per share.

