Gilat: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) — Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Petah Tikva, Israel-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The satellite broadband communications company posted revenue of $137 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.7 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $451.7 million.

Gilat expects full-year revenue in the range of $500 million to $520 million.

