Generac Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.61 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $159.6 million, or $2.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.21 billion.

