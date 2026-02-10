Genasys: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Genasys Inc. (GNSS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $817,000 in its…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Genasys Inc. (GNSS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $817,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The developer of directed sound technologies used by the military and police posted revenue of $17.1 million in the period.

